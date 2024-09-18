Node AI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Node AI token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Node AI has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Node AI has a market cap of $63.09 million and $1.00 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Node AI

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.70067383 USD and is up 9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $907,753.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

