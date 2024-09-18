Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) VP Megan A. Kendrick Sells 1,000 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,418.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $435.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

