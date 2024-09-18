Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544,263 shares during the quarter. Novavax comprises approximately 26.4% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 6.88% of Novavax worth $122,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $7,294,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 23.9% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.04. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

