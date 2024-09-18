Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 24,316 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.29, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

