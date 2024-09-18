NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $69,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

