O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,353 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,957.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

