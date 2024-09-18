O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Viper Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

