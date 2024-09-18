O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 3.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.44.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

