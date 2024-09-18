O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nutrien by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 296,122 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.39.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

