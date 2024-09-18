O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 95,304 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,304 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,690 shares of company stock worth $43,377,625. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.