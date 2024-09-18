O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 95,304 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,304 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.
SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.
In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,690 shares of company stock worth $43,377,625. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
