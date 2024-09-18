OFS Capital Co. (OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 30th

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

OFS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 146.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 146.2%.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.