Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Down 17.7%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.24). 117,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 96,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

