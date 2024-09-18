Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
