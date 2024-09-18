Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

SEED stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

