ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Up to $121.79

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $121.79, but opened at $125.00. ORIX shares last traded at $123.04, with a volume of 4,250 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 44.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

