Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ORKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.