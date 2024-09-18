Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.62. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

