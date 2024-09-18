Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.11

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 11029633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,377,238 shares of company stock valued at $190,013,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 142,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

