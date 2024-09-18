PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 275,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,943. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,079,157.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,691 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,354.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 15,593.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 18.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

