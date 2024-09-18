Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $374.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

