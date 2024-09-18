Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Perrigo worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 520.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.29 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perrigo

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.