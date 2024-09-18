Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million.
Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pharma-Bio Serv
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Johnson Controls: AI Sleeper Stock Set to Cool Data Centers
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Maximize Gains: Invest in AST SpaceMobile’s 5G Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.