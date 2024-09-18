Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

