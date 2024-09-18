Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (MIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MIO stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $62,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,768,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,099,016.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,645 shares of company stock valued at $992,229.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.