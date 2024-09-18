Plancorp LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC owned 0.90% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVMC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

AVMC opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

