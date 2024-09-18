Plancorp LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.