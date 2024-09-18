Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $54,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 141,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after acquiring an additional 246,224 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

