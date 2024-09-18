Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,835 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMD opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a PE ratio of 221.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average of $161.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

