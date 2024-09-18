Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 299,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

