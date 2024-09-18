Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ARM by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after buying an additional 1,465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,781,000 after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion and a PE ratio of 148.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

