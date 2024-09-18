PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PZC opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.23) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 81.50 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.60 ($2.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £389.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,195.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

