Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2025 earnings at $12.20 EPS.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Report on Nucor
Nucor Stock Performance
NYSE:NUE opened at $142.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.55.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.
Insider Activity
In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.