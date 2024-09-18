Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Cut by Zacks Research

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.35 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,227,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

