Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Sunday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.09 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $227.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $238.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,771,000 after buying an additional 395,197 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,616,000 after acquiring an additional 924,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,519,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,045,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

