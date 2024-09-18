Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,416 shares during the quarter. Qifu Technology makes up about 1.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 324,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,128,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 212,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

About Qifu Technology

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.