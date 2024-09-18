Qubic (QUBIC) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. Qubic has a total market cap of $204.67 million and $1.11 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qubic has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 113,630,426,515,703 coins and its circulating supply is 112,546,976,413,437 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 113,630,426,515,703 with 111,683,898,584,577 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000183 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,242,523.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

