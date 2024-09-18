Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $184.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,520.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,910 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $184.21 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.25.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

