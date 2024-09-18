Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Regional REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

RGL stock opened at GBX 136.62 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.45 million, a P/E ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 358 ($4.73). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.78.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Regional REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Massy Larizadeh acquired 102,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,221.40 ($13,502.51). Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Regional REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.