Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
MARK stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.