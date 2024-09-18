Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

MARK stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

