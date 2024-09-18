Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $45,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 369.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 394,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,690,000 after purchasing an additional 309,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,924,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

