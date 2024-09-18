Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $49.48 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $49,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

