Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $52.47 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $52,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in SEA by 50.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of SE opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

