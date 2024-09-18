Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.80% of WD-40 worth $53,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in WD-40 by 57.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WDFC opened at $261.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $194.09 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.46.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
