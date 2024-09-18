Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $86.64 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,079,474,000 after buying an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after purchasing an additional 532,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,556,000 after purchasing an additional 533,792 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.