Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

