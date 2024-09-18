Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International
In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
