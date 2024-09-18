Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 17,501 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $868,924.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 17,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $868,924.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,282 shares of company stock worth $4,550,639 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

