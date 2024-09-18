Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $44.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. BTIG Research raised their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 608,675 shares of company stock worth $25,410,923. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

