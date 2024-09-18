RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 2,294 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

