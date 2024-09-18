RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 309 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.