RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

