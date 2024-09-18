RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.65 and its 200 day moving average is $490.40. The company has a market capitalization of $468.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $520.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

